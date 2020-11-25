Dunkin' and Homesick roll out coffee-inspired candle collaboration

HomesickBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — You can have the sweet smell of doughnuts and freshly brewed coffee fill your home without any cooking required.

Dunkin’ teamed up with home fragrance and lifestyle brand Homesick to bring back its limited-edition candles inspired by two of the coffee chain’s popular menu items.

The Original Blend candle combines the scent of Dunkin’s original blend coffee and cream, while the Old Fashioned candle offers a sweet but subtle scent of traditional warm spices from an old-fashioned doughnut.

The limited-edition candle collaboration, which is available online for $34, was designed to tap into the power of scent to bring moments of nostalgia for coffee and doughnut lovers, especially during a time when catching up over a cup of coffee has largely gone virtual.

To make the jar candles extra special, customers can add a personalized message, such as their name, a holiday message or even a favorite Dunkin’ order, for an additional $15.

Each hand-poured candle comes in packaging with bold, vibrant prints and the iconic Dunkin’ pink and orange colors. The soy wax blend offers a 60- to 80-hour burn time.

Lauren Lamagna, the director of product development and merchandising at Homesick, said the company is “excited to team up with Dunkin’ again to offer this meaningful gift for the holiday season.”

“In a year when everyone could use a little more cheer, Dunkin’ coffee and donuts and Homesick candles have both played a role in bringing people moments of comfort and joy. Our fans are as unique as their coffee orders, and we wanted to bring back our collaboration with the fun new twist of personalization,” Justin Unger, the director of strategic partnerships at Dunkin’ Brands, said in a statement. “After last year’s response, it was an easy decision to team up with Homesick again to bring back those fan-favorite fragrances and allow people nationwide to experience Dunkin’ at home.”

