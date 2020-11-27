Black Friday 2020: Tips on the best deals to look out for

ArtistGNDphotography/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Black Friday 2020 is upon us, and several retailers have already started rolling out huge deals and steals.

Big box retailers such as Walmart and Target started releasing deep discounts on products earlier this month, and many other stores are planning to extend sales past Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Like everything else this year, Black Friday will look different, and mad rush doorbusters will most likely become a thing of the past. Alternatively, more people are expected to shop online and ditch traditional in-store frenzy.

Online sales are expected to jump by 49.5%, while in-store shopping is expected to fall 4.7%, according to eMarketer.

If you are ready to get a jump start on holiday shopping for you or your loved ones, there are lots of promotions from Wayfair, Lululemon and more mass retailers that you can shop now.

ABC News’ Becky Worley appeared on Good Morning America Friday to break down some of the best deals that have gone live online:

