Dolly Parton is launching her own beauty brand in 2021

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty ImagesBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Dolly Parton is officially making her foray into the beauty industry.

“Coming Spring 2021,” the iconic singer said and confirmed on Twitter following an announcement solidifying her plans.

In conjunction with a long-term licensing deal with Edge Beauty, Inc., Parton will be debuting a signature scent.

“Fragrance has always played a major role in my life – I wear my own combination of scents every day,” Parton said in a statement. “I am so excited to share this dream with my fans. Developing my own brand and scent with Edge Beauty has been an amazing experience, and I am looking forward to becoming a big part of the fragrance community.”

Parton has not announced any additional products being released at the moment, but fans can look forward to more details being released soon.

“We are thrilled to share a new facet of Dolly’s personality with her millions of fans and admirers,” Steve Mormoris, Edge Beauty, Inc. CEO, said in a statement. “She strikes a universal chord that resonates globally in the hearts of people across all age groups and many cultures.”

Edge Beauty, Inc.’s ongoing portfolio includes brands such as CHER, Scent-Organix, The PHLUID Project and more.

The “Jolene” singer joins a host of other celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Gabrielle Union and several others who are making their mark in the beauty market.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.