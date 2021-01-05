Business leaders implore Congress to accept Biden's win

uschools/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — A coalition of nearly 200 chief executives have signed a letter urging Congress to accept President-elect Joe Biden’s win and not delay the orderly transfer of power.

The business leaders calling on the nation to move forward span industries from financial giants to big law firms to retailers and even transportation companies. Among the companies whose leaders signed the letter include the heads of BlackRock, Deloitte, Macy’s, United Airlines and many more.

“This presidential election has been decided and it is time for the country to move forward,” the letter read. “President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have won the Electoral College and the courts have rejected challenges to the electoral process.”

The letter sent on Monday urged Congress to certify the electoral vote on Wednesday, adding that, “Attempts to thwart or delay this process run counter to the essential tenets of our democracy.”

The statement added that the incoming Biden administration “faces the urgent tasks of defeating COVID-19 and restoring the livelihoods of millions of Americans who have lost jobs and businesses during the pandemic.”

“Our duly elected leaders deserve the respect and bipartisan support of all Americans at a moment when we are dealing with the worst health and economic crises in modern history,” it continued. “There should be no further delay in the orderly transfer of power.”

The letter was put together by Partnership for New York City, a nonprofit comprised of business leaders from some of the city’s top employers.

It comes as a handful of Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, have said that they will dispute Biden’s win, and as President Donald Trump has still refused to concede while falsely claiming election victory.

