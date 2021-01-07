Markets react to pro-Trump mob taking over the Capitol

Chaay_Tee/iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The siege at the Capitol is having repercussions on the economy this morning.

ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis has the latest on how the stock markets reacted to Wednesday’s events.

Watch the video below for the full report from Good Morning America:

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

