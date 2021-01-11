Ben & Jerry's introduces first-ever line of frozen dog treats

EnchantedFairy/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — Soon dog parents will have a sweet new treat to get their pets’ tail wagging with excitement.

Ben & Jerry’s announced its first-ever line of frozen dog treats to make “flavor fantasies” come true for people’s pooches.

🐶 NEW! 🐶 Introducing Doggie Desserts — it's Ben & Jerry's for dogs! Bow WOW your pooch with 2 pup-friendly flavors. Learn more: https://t.co/sclZEFTVnZ pic.twitter.com/5Rn9KzRHXf — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 11, 2021

The Vermont-based confectioner created two flavors: Pontch’s Mix, which has peanut butter and pretzel swirls, and Rosie’s batch that is made with pumpkin and mini cookies.

The dog-friendly desserts are made with water, sugar, coconut oil, pumpkin puree, pea protein, molasses and natural flavors.

The new treats will be sold in 4-ounce mini cups and multi-packs and hit U.S. groceries and pet stores later this month.

