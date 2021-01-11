Ben & Jerry's introduces first-ever line of frozen dog treats

EnchantedFairy/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Soon dog parents will have a sweet new treat to get their pets’ tail wagging with excitement.
Ben & Jerry’s announced its first-ever line of frozen dog treats to make “flavor fantasies” come true for people’s pooches.
The Vermont-based confectioner created two flavors: Pontch’s Mix, which has peanut butter and pretzel swirls, and Rosie’s batch that is made with pumpkin and mini cookies.
The dog-friendly desserts are made with water, sugar, coconut oil, pumpkin puree, pea protein, molasses and natural flavors.
The new treats will be sold in 4-ounce mini cups and multi-packs and hit U.S. groceries and pet stores later this month.
