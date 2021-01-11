Ben & Jerry's introduces first-ever line of frozen dog treats

EnchantedFairy/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Soon dog parents will have a sweet new treat to get their pets’ tail wagging with excitement.

Ben & Jerry’s announced its first-ever line of frozen dog treats to make “flavor fantasies” come true for people’s pooches.

The Vermont-based confectioner created two flavors: Pontch’s Mix, which has peanut butter and pretzel swirls, and Rosie’s batch that is made with pumpkin and mini cookies.

The dog-friendly desserts are made with water, sugar, coconut oil, pumpkin puree, pea protein, molasses and natural flavors.

The new treats will be sold in 4-ounce mini cups and multi-packs and hit U.S. groceries and pet stores later this month.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump official merchandise stores removed by Shopify

January 7, 2021 Business

JHVEPhoto/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News (NEW YORK) — The e-commerce platform Shopify said Thursday that it has terminated stores affiliated with President Donald Trump in the wake of pro-Trump supporters, many clad in Make America Great Again

Markets react to pro-Trump mob taking over the Capitol

January 7, 2021 Business

Chaay_Tee/iStockBy ABC News (NEW YORK) — The siege at the Capitol is having repercussions on the economy this morning. ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis has the latest on how the stock markets reacted to Wednesday’s events. Watch the