All eyes on President Trump as he heads to Texas to visit border wall

Official White House Photo by Tia DufourBy JOHN PARKINSON and BEN GITTLESON, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump will break his silence as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border near Alamo, Texas Tuesday — days after he was cut off from supporters when his Twitter account was permanently suspended.

Apart from posting video on his Twitter page on Thursday, the president has remained behind closed doors at the White House — spending his final days in office out of the public eye.

“President Trump is expected to travel to Alamo, Texas, on Tuesday to mark the completion of more than 400 miles of border wall — a promise made, promise kept — and his administration’s efforts to reform our broken immigration system,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told reporters ahead of the visit.

In the wake of last week’s riot at the Capitol, the president is facing renewed calls from congressional Democrats to be removed from office. The House is poised to pass an impeachment resolution this week charging the president with incitement of insurrection. If the House successfully impeaches Trump and the Senate convicts the president, he could be barred from seeking future public office — even if Congress acts after he leaves office.

The wall, which became a pet project of the president and central focus of his failed campaign for reelection, could stand as a lasting legacy for Trumpism.

President-elect Joe Biden has signaled he will halt future construction of the border wall after taking office on Jan. 20. While the White House boasts that Trump has completed 400 miles of border wall, the total includes construction to replace existing barriers along the border.

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez blasted Trump ahead of the visit to his district and urged elected officials not to join the president on his trip.

“Do not be fooled: President Trump does not care about the people of South Texas, this country, or the rule of law,” Gonzalez, D-Texas, said. “This is a time for good ol’ South Texas American pride to beam into our communities and to not allow ourselves to be used like an old rag by a modern day traitor.”

The White House has not released additional details about the trip, though the West Wing has been building out a week of programming to highlight Trump’s record, according to people familiar with the planning.

