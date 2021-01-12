Pet food recalled after at least 70 dogs die, 80 sickened: FDA

Chalabala/iStockBy MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Several pet food products have been recalled after the death of at least 70 dogs, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

Three brands of Sportmix products for dogs and cats made by Midwestern Pet Foods may contain potentially fatal levels of the toxin aflatoxin, according to the FDA.

The FDA said it is aware of at least 70 deaths and 80 illnesses in dogs that ate the recalled pet food, adding that the count is approximate and may not reflect the total number of pets affected.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture tested multiple samples of the food and found “very high levels” of aflatoxin, which is produced by a mold that can grow on corn and other grains used in pet food, the FDA said.

Midwestern Pet Foods has committed to recalling nine lots of Sportmix products, the FDA said. The FDA and Missouri Department of Agriculture are working to determine if any others need to be recalled.

The lot code, which begins with the letters “Exp,” is located on the back of the bag.

As of Dec. 30, the recalled products are:



Sportmix Energy Plus

50 lb. bag:

Exp 03/02/22/05/L2

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

44 lb. bag:

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3



Sportmix Premium High Energy

50 lb. bag:

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

44 lb. bag:

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3



Sportmix Original Cat

31 lb. bag:

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

15 lb. bag:

Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

On Monday, the manufacturer expanded the recall to include all pet food products containing corn that were made in the firm’s Oklahoma plant that expire on or before July 9, 2022.

The following pet food products have been recalled if the date and or lot code includes an expiration date of “07/09/22” and includes “05” in the date or lot code, which identifies products made in the Oklahoma plant:



Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk

40 lb. bag



Pro Pac Performance Puppy

40 lb. bag



Splash Fat Cat 32%

50 lb. bag



Nunn Better Maintenance

50 lb. bag



Sportmix Maintenance

44 lb. bag



Sportmix Maintenance

44 lb. bag

50 lb. bag



Sportmix High Protein

50 lb. bag



Sportmix Stamina

44 lb. bag

50 lb. bag



Sportmix Bite Size

40 lb. bag

44 lb. bag



Sportmix Premium Puppy

16.5 lb. bag

33 lb. bag

The products were distributed to online retailers and stores nationwide, the FDA said.

Pet owners who have the recalled products should contact the company for further instructions or throw the products out in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them.

Signs of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and diarrhea. There is no evidence that pet owners who handle the products are at risk of aflatoxin poisoning, the FDA said.

If your pet has symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning, contact a veterinarian immediately.

