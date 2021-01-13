Deschutes County offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event

Deschutes County Health Services is partnering with Oregon Health Authority to offer a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

This testing event is open to anyone. No symptoms or ID are required to be tested. Participants are asked to wear a mask and register online at https://www. doineedacovid19test.com/ Redmond_OR_4369.html . Staff will be onsite to register those who are unable to preregister.

Individuals will receive a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and test results will be available in two to three days.

“We are grateful to be able to provide an opportunity for our community to easily access free COVID-19 testing,” said Deschutes County Public Health Director Nahad Sadr-Azodi. “This event will also allow our teams to prepare for future vaccine clinics at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.”