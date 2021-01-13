Deschutes County offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event
Deschutes County Health Services is partnering with Oregon Health Authority to offer a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. This
The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is seeking partners in the tri-county area to join local food and farm community
Calling all local farmers, ranchers, and food businesses! The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is seeking partners in the tri-county area (Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson) to join our local food and farm community. 2021 partnership sign-ups
Family Access Network Receives $7,500 from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation
The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $7,500 grant in support of FAN Advocate services in Deschutes County from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation in July 2020. These funds will help connect disadvantaged children and their families
Surging Crude Oil Prices Send Pump Prices Higher Despite Decreasing Demand
Retail gas prices are rising in the first days of 2021 even though demand for gasoline has fallen to the lowest level in eight months. Crude oil prices have surged above $50 per barrel, putting upward pressure
GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SEASON KICKS OFF IN OREGON AND SW WASHINGTON, BRINGING JOY DURING CHALLENGING TIMES
Girl Scout entrepreneurs in Oregon and SW Washington are selling cookies in safe, creative, and socially distant ways, including through the organization’s first-ever national delivery services collaboration with Grubhub. Nationwide online Girl Scout Cookie ordering will be available