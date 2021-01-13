The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is seeking partners in the tri-county area to join local food and farm community

Calling all local farmers, ranchers, and food businesses! The High Desert Food and
Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is seeking partners in the tri-county area (Crook, Deschutes,
Jefferson) to join our local food and farm community. 2021 partnership sign-ups are now
open at hdffa.org/signup/.
HDFFA supports a healthy and thriving food and farm network in Central Oregon
through education, collaboration and inclusivity. They are founded on the belief that
everyone deserves access to local food, and they work to support the farmers,
ranchers, and makers that provide it. Through partnerships, HDFFA is able to boost and
support the local food and farm community.
Joining a network of 130+ local food producers and purveyors comes with many
benefits. Collective marketing, free admission to events and networking opportunities, a
listing in HDFFA’s Food and Farm Directory (Central Oregon’s #1 guide to local food!),
and opportunities to sell locally grown, raised, and crafted products in HDFFA’s Local
Food Boxes are just a few.
Sign up by March 1, 2021 in order to be included in HDFFA’s 11th annual Food and
Farm Directory. This directory will be distributed via The Source and can be found in
businesses all over town, reaching 25,000+ viewers. Visit https://hdffa.org/join-our-
network/ to learn more about partnerships, benefits, and discounts.
For any questions, please contact Caroline at caroline@hdffa.org.
HDFFA is a 501(c)3 non-profit serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties as well as the Confederated Tribes
of Warm Springs. HDFFA’s mission is to support a healthy and thriving food & farm network through education,
collaboration and inclusivity. For more info visit hdffa.org.
