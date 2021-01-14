Five dietitian-recommended foods to eat to help reduce inflammation

kcline/iStockBy GMA TEAM, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The past year of the coronavirus pandemic has taught us that health is more important than ever, and that how we take care of our bodies goes beyond just weight loss and superficial reasons.

Eating well not only helps with sleep, stress and energy, but it can also help to reduce chronic inflammation in the body, according to Andy Mathis, a registered dietitian and the founder of Beautiful Eats and Things, a website devoted to healthy eating.

Inflammation is the body’s way of protecting itself from illness, infection and injury, but too much, or long-term, inflammation can lead to diseases like diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Mathis recommended five foods to add to your diet to help reduce inflammation in the body:

1. Berries, including strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, contain flavonoids and many antioxidants that may help to reduce your risk of chronic disease, according to Mathis.

2. Broccoli is extremely nutritious and it has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, according to Mathis.

3. Fatty fish, including salmon, mackerel and sardines, contain EPA and DHA, which help reduce inflammation that might prevent development of some chronic diseases, according to Mathis.

4. Peppers, such as bell peppers and chili peppers, contain many types of antioxidants that have extremely powerful anti-inflammatory effects, according to Mathis.

5. Turmeric is a popular spice that has the antioxidant curcumin, which has been shown to reduce inflammation, according to Mathis.

