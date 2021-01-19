Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker for Avengers Campus' 'Spider-Man' ride at Disneyland

Disney Parks(LOS ANGELES) — Good news for Marvel fans looking forward to the opening of the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort: Disney Parks has revealed more details about its first attraction to swing into the destination.

Actor Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker for the upcoming attraction WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.

“What Walt Disney Imagineers have created is pretty spectacular,” Holland tells ABC’s Good Morning America. “When I first joined [the MCU] playing Spider-Man, I went to [the] Avengers headquarters [set] and it was just a bunch of green screens. So the fact that there will be a legit place where people can…visit is pretty awesome.”

The upcoming 3-D experience will catapult guests into Spider-Man’s world via the WEB SLINGER vehicle, a new invention from Peter Parker and the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (W.E.B.) Tech team. The attraction starts with guests attending an open house, where the W.E.B. Tech team introduces their adorable Spider-Bots — robotic sidekicks capable of building anything a superhero might need. But Parker’s demo awry and he soon needs your help to stop them from escaping.

Guests will be able to fully channel their inner Spider-Man, thanks to new features specifically designed for the attraction.

“You actually get to sling webs,” Walt Disney Imagineering Executive Creative Director Brent Strong told GMA. “We can render a virtual web coming right out of the palm of your hand, right out of your virtual web shooters…It’s a lot less painful than being bitten by a radioactive spider, but you actually get to have all of those amazing powers.”

“It’s the most I’ve ever felt like Spider-Man,” Holland added. “Everybody is going to get to share that experience, which is so awesome.”

By Angeline Jane Bernabe

