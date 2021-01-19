US soldier arrested after alleged plot to attack NYC landmark

MBPROJEKT_Maciej_Bledowski/iStockBy AARON KATERSKY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — An active duty American soldier is in federal custody Tuesday after he allegedly plotted with someone he thought was a member of ISIS to attack a landmark in New York City and fellow troops overseas, according to a law enforcement official.

Cole James Bridges, who is stationed at Fort Stewart, is charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to murder U.S. service members.

The Ohio native allegedly spoke to an undercover FBI agent when he thought he was planning an ISIS-inspired attack against the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.



This is a developing story.

