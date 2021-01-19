US soldier arrested after alleged plot to attack NYC landmark

MBPROJEKT_Maciej_Bledowski/iStockBy AARON KATERSKY, ABC News
(NEW YORK) — An active duty American soldier is in federal custody Tuesday after he allegedly plotted with someone he thought was a member of ISIS to attack a landmark in New York City and fellow troops overseas, according to a law enforcement official.
Cole James Bridges, who is stationed at Fort Stewart, is charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to murder U.S. service members.
The Ohio native allegedly spoke to an undercover FBI agent when he thought he was planning an ISIS-inspired attack against the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.
This is a developing story.
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
narvikk/iStockBy MORGAN WINSOR and ERIN SCHUMAKER, ABC News (NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now infected more than 95.6 million people worldwide and killed over two million of them, according to real-time data
Ridofranz/iStockBy ALLISON DE JONG, ABC News (NEW YORK) — Nearly 9 in 10 Americans say the coronavirus pandemic is not under control in the United States, but far fewer say they’ll get vaccinated against it, a new
Daniel Tadevosyan/iStockBy DARREN REYNOLDS and WILLIAM MANSELL, ABC News (NEW YORK) — Residents in parts of the Poconos have been asked to shelter in place after multiple shootings at multiple locations left at least four injured Monday
amphotora/iStockBy MATT FOSTER and WILLIAM MANSELL, ABC News (TOLEDO, Ohio) — The Toledo Police Department announced that 24-year-old officer Brandon Stalker was shot and killed after a standoff situation at a home Monday afternoon. Officer Stalker was
MivPiv/iStockBy LUIS MARTINEZ, ABC News (WASHINGTON) — Every one of the armed National Guardsmen deployed around the U.S. Capitol and the streets of Washington, D.C., to help with security for Wednesday’s presidential inauguration has already been vetted