2021 AWFC SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED The complete 30-Game Regular-Season Schedule Available on AmericanWestFootballConference.com

The American West Football Conference (AWFC) announced today its 15-week, 30-game

regular-season schedule for 2021. After much discussion with our facility partners, the AWFC

has made a proactive decision to move the start date back to the 1st weekend in May due to the

on-going COVID-19 epidemic. Over the next few months our teams and the venues they reside

will continue to prepare to host games under the guidance of local officials. (ID, WA, & OR)

The AWFC season is scheduled to kick off on Saturday night, May 8th, in Nampa, Idaho where

the 2019 AWFC Undefeated Champions Idaho Horsemen will host the Oregon High Desert

Storm based out of Redmond, Oregon. On Sunday, the Yakima Canines (WA) will host the Tri-

City Rush (WA), as the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks will take a first week bye. The 12 game

regular season will conclude on Saturday, August 14th followed by the AWFC Playoffs.

The AWFC’s sophomore season will begin with 5 teams. The Yakima Canines, Tri-City Rush,

and the Oregon High Desert Storm will join the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks and the Idaho

Horsemen to make up the round of teams.

The 2019 Inaugural AWFC Season concluded on July 28, 2019 with the AWFC Championship

Game in Nampa, Idaho between the Reno Express and the Idaho Horsemen. The Horsemen

went on to win the first ever AWFC Championship beating the Express, (20-40). The Horsemen

also swept the league going undefeated with a 13-0 record.

Here is how the teams finished the 2019 season.

Idaho Horsemen (13-0)

Reno Express (7-7)

Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks (6-7)

Tri-Cities Fire (0-12)

New to the league:

Yakima Canines

Oregon High Desert Storm

Tri-City Rush

The 2021 playoffs set-up will stay the same as 2019 with the addition of a 5th team and will only

include the top 3 teams. The #1 seed will head straight to the Championship game and will

host the game. The #2 seed will host the #3 seed for a playoff game to earn the right to play in

the 2021 AWFC Championship game.

Deschutes County Fair & Expo

The Deschutes County Fair & Expo has been hosting events safely for the past several months,

thanks to their comprehensive COVID-19 operating guide. This plan has been developed in

compliance with OHA guidelines, as well as utilizing best practices created by the CDC, and

other industry leaders. The Oregon High Desert Storm will work alongside Deschutes County

Fair & Expo to ensure the safety of the fans and players alike.

Tickets

High Desert Storm Season Tickets are On Sale Now! They can be purchase at

Individual Game Tickets will go on Sale at a date to be determined

Fans can experience exciting AWFC matchups in person by visiting their favorite team’s website

and purchasing a season ticket. Individual game tickets will be sold at the team venue or from

their ticket solution partner.

Please support your local team as our league provides athletes another platform to continue

their career after exhausting their college eligibility.

American West Football Conference

2021 Schedule

Week 1 (bye – Wenatchee)

May 8th – Oregon vs Idaho

May 9th – Tri-City vs Yakima

Week 2 (bye – Yakima)

May 14th – Wenatchee vs Idaho

May 15th – Oregon vs Tri-City

Week 3 (bye – Wenatchee)

May 21st – Yakimavs Idaho

May 22nd – Tri-City vs Oregon

Week 4 (bye – Idaho)

May 29th – Oregon vs Yakima

May 29th – Wenatchee vs Tri-City

Week 5 (bye – Yakima)

June 5th – Tri-City vs Wenatchee

June 5th – Idaho vs Oregon

Week 6 (bye – Tri-City)

June 12th – Yakima vs Idaho

June 13th – Wenatchee vs Oregon

Week 7 (bye – Oregon)

June 19th – Idaho vs Wenatchee

June 19th – Tri-City vs Yakima

Week 8 (bye – Oregon)

June 26th – Tri-City vs Wenatchee

June 26th – Idaho vs Yakima

Week 9 (bye – Yakima)

July 3rd – Tri-City vs Idaho

July 3rd – Wenatchee vs Oregon

Week 10 (bye – Tri-City)

July 10th – Yakima vs Oregon

July 10th – Wenatchee vs Idaho

Week 11 (bye – Idaho)

July 17th- Yakima vs Wenatchee

July 17th – Oregon vs Tri-City

Week 12 (bye – Tri-City)

July 24th – Idaho vs Oregon

July 24th – Wenatchee vs Yakima

Week 13 (bye – Wenatchee)

July 30th – Oregon vs Yakima

July 31st – Idaho vs Tri-City

Week 14 (bye – Idaho)

August 7th – Oregon vs Wenatchee

August 7th – Yakima vs Tri-City

Week 15 (bye – Oregon)

August 14th – Idaho vs Tri-City

August 14th – Yakima v Wenatchee

Week 16 (Playoffs TBD)

Week 17 (AWFC Championship)