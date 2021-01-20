Family Access Network Receives $10,000 from the Roundhouse Foundation

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a generous $10,000 grant from the Roundhouse Foundation in support of FAN services. These funds will help FAN advocates in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties connect disadvantaged children and their families to vital resources like rent assistance, clothing, food, healthcare, and much more.

“Although the resources FAN provides have always been essential, the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified existing needs. This grant from the Roundhouse Foundation will make a difference in the lives of countless local families navigating poverty during these exceptional times.”

—Julie Lyche, FAN Executive Director

The Roundhouse Foundation supports creative projects and organizations through art, environmental conservation, social services, community leadership, and education. They provide general and project support to organizations that bring creative ideas and connections to the community of Sisters, rural Oregon in general, and select international locations. The Roundhouse Foundation supports programs that prepare youth for a life of leadership, several of which are using innovative teaching techniques to pave the path for sustainability in our community and the world. With a passion for enriching lives in Central Oregon, the Roundhouse Foundation celebrates art and creativity.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.