New Year Sees Jumps in Pump Prices

Gas prices are climbing as we start 2021 as crude oil prices continue to rise. Every state reports an increase at the pumps. For the week, the national average for regular adds a nickel to $2.38 a gallon. The Oregon average gains three cents to $2.67.

Since the beginning of the year, the national average has jumped 13 cents and the Oregon average has added seven cents. The last time the nation saw a substantial January pump price increase was in 2009. At that time U.S. gasoline demand and supply were lower and crude oil prices had been increasing, similar to today.

Theater in the Park Returns for 2021!

January 20, 2021 Feature Slider, Local News

Lay It Out Events is thrilled to announce the return of Theater in the Park for the 2021 season. This season will feature the hit Broadway musical Into the Woods. After successfully hosting safe in-person events, during the

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE ON NE 3RD STREET

January 20, 2021 Feature Slider, Local News

Update to previous press release: Incident:  Arrest in Recovered Stolen Vehicle Case Date and Time:  Monday, January 18, 2021 at 1:46pm Location:  Shilo Inn Motel, 1305 OB Riley Rd. Suspect:  Shawn Claxton, 50 year old male Narrative: During the