New Year Sees Jumps in Pump Prices

Gas prices are climbing as we start 2021 as crude oil prices continue to rise. Every state reports an increase at the pumps. For the week, the national average for regular adds a nickel to $2.38 a gallon. The Oregon average gains three cents to $2.67.

Find details and graphics in the news release.

Since the beginning of the year, the national average has jumped 13 cents and the Oregon average has added seven cents. The last time the nation saw a substantial January pump price increase was in 2009. At that time U.S. gasoline demand and supply were lower and crude oil prices had been increasing, similar to today.