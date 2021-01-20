New Year Sees Jumps in Pump Prices

Gas prices are climbing as we start 2021 as crude oil prices continue to rise. Every state reports an increase at the pumps. For the week, the national average for regular adds a nickel to $2.38 a gallon. The Oregon average gains three cents to $2.67.
Since the beginning of the year, the national average has jumped 13 cents and the Oregon average has added seven cents. The last time the nation saw a substantial January pump price increase was in 2009. At that time U.S. gasoline demand and supply were lower and crude oil prices had been increasing, similar to today.
The Family Access Network (FAN) received a generous $10,000 grant from the Roundhouse Foundation in support of FAN services. These funds will help FAN advocates in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties connect disadvantaged children and their families to vital
The American West Football Conference (AWFC) announced today its 15-week, 30-game regular-season schedule for 2021. After much discussion with our facility partners, the AWFC has made a proactive decision to move the start date back to the
IR-2021-16, Jan. 15, 2021 WASHINGTON ― The Internal Revenue Service announced that the nation’s tax season will start on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, when the tax agency will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns. The
Lay It Out Events is thrilled to announce the return of Theater in the Park for the 2021 season. This season will feature the hit Broadway musical Into the Woods. After successfully hosting safe in-person events, during the
Update to previous press release: Incident: Arrest in Recovered Stolen Vehicle Case Date and Time: Monday, January 18, 2021 at 1:46pm Location: Shilo Inn Motel, 1305 OB Riley Rd. Suspect: Shawn Claxton, 50 year old male Narrative: During the