RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE ON NE 3RD STREET

Incident: Arrest in Recovered Stolen Vehicle Case

Date and Time: Monday, January 18, 2021 at 1:46pm

Location: Shilo Inn Motel, 1305 OB Riley Rd.

Suspect: Shawn Claxton, 50 year old male

Narrative:

During the course of this investigation, Officers determined the suspect in this case was Shawn Claxton.

On January 18th, 2021 at 1:46pm, Officers learned Claxton was staying in an unknown room at the Shilo Inn., located at 3105 OB Riley Rd. in Bend.

Several Officers drove to the area and attempted to locate Claxton. While Officers were searching for Claxton, he was seen in a stairwell. He ran up the stairs and climbed onto the roof of the building. Officers negotiated with Claxton for 30 minutes before he eventually climbed through an open window and was arrested without further incident.

Claxton was lodged in the Deschutes County Adult Jail for the following charges:

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Criminal Mischief I

Criminal Mischief II

Criminal Trespass II (x2)

Criminal Trespass II (Attempted)

PCS – Methamphetamine (Felony)

DCS – Methamphetamine

MCS – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Interfering with a Police Officer

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer (Misdemeanor)

In-State Arrest Warrant (x2)

Incident: Recovered Stolen Vehicle

Case Number: 2021-00001785

Date and Time: Monday, January 11, 2021 at 1016am

Location: 849 NE 3rd Street

Suspect: Unknown white male adult

Victim: Bend resident

Victim Vehicle: 1995 Blue GMC Yukon

Narrative:

On January 11, 2021 at 1016am, an Officer with the Bend Police Department identified a stolen vehicle driven by an unknown white male adult on NE 3rd Street. As the officer was confirming the status of the vehicle being stolen, the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the Days Inn, located at 849 NE 3rd Street. The stolen vehicle was a 1995 GMC Yukon.

Shortly after the vehicle was stopped, the driver ran from the vehicle towards NE Hawthorne and NE 2nd. Officers followed the suspect, as the suspect entered a gated area of 221 NE Hawthorne (Monkey Wrench Automotive). The suspect left Monkey Wrench Automotive and ran towards a residence on NE 2nd and NE Hawthorne.

After setting a perimeter in the area, officers were unable to locate the suspect. The search included areas surrounding the residence and the abandoned business. Officers are continuing the investigation into identifying and locating the suspect.

The stolen Yukon was returned to the vehicle owner.

Bend Police was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, to include Deputy Ben Bartness and his K9 partner “Masa.”

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information on this case, please call the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911 and reference case number 2021-1785.

