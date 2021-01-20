Theater in the Park Returns for 2021!

About Into the Woods: Into the Woods is a 1986 Broadway musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. It was adapted into a movie in 2014 by director Rob Marshall along with Lapine.This fantasy musical is based on classic Grimm Brothers fairy tales—Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel and Little Red Riding Hood. “Into the Woods shows us that life is a process of both success and failure, that we all have moments of strength and of weakness, and that “happily ever after” isn’t something you can just wish for. It is through integrity, personal growth and character that our fairy tale endings are granted and most importantly, are earned,” says director Michelle Mejaski. Want to get involved? For those interested in volunteering or sponsoring the 2021 event, check out more info here.