Theater in the Park Returns for 2021!

Lay It Out Events is thrilled to announce the return of Theater in the Park for the 2021 season. This season will feature the hit Broadway musical Into the Woods.
After successfully hosting safe in-person events, during the era of COVID, Lay It Out Events is confident that the performance can return as scheduled in 2021. As we continue to follow guidelines around large gatherings, seating has been modified to ensure a safe and healthy experience for all.
Theater in the Park has been providing outdoor theater to the Central Oregon community for over ten years. Beginning with performances of Shakespeare classics, Theater in the Park widened their offerings by including broadway musicals in 2018. Audiences have enjoyed stellar performances of Jesus Christ Superstar and La Cage Aux Folles. The addition of Into The Woods will add another layer of excellence in theater to our variety of programs.
Ticket prices are based on seating location, with prices ranging from $25-$45. In an effort to reduce large crowds, VIP tickets are limited to one side of the performance for this year and include early entry, drinks and catered appetizers before the show.
About Into the Woods: Into the Woods is a 1986 Broadway musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. It was adapted into a movie in 2014 by director Rob Marshall along with Lapine.This fantasy musical is based on classic Grimm Brothers fairy tales—Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel and Little Red Riding Hood.
“Into the Woods shows us that life is a process of both success and failure, that we all have moments of strength and of weakness, and that “happily ever after” isn’t something you can just wish for. It is through integrity, personal growth and character that our fairy tale endings are granted and most importantly, are earned,” says director Michelle Mejaski.
Lay It Out Events produces more than 20 festivals, races and contract events each year. Events include Oregon WinterFest, Bend Fall and Summer Festivals, The Bite of Bend, The Little Woody, Cascades Wedding Show, Balloons Over Bend Children’s Festival and Theater in the Park. LIOE Races include the Happy Girls Run Series, Haulin’ Aspen, Salmon Run and Kids Rock the Races. For each ticketed event and race, LIOE donates a portion of proceeds to local nonprofit organizations. With our beneficiaries, we raise awareness and much-needed funds for vital nonprofit groups across the Northwest. In the past 10 years, LIOE has donated over $225,000 to local charities and nonprofits.
