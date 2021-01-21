Chrissy Teigen says sobriety is “a different world for me”

ABC/Tyler Golden(WASHINGTON D.C.) — Chrissy Teigen is embracing the sober life. The model, mom, cookbook author and wife of John Legend posted some Inauguration Day love to fans Wednesday, in which she describes how keeping her promise to abstain from alcohol has changed her life.

Ahead of Legend’s performance as part of the Inauguration Day events in D.C. yesterday, Teigen posted some beautiful family snaps of the historic sites, and explained, “just incredible to be here. sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like…a different world for me. everything is new and better.” In early January, Teigen revealed she’d been “four weeks sober,” and reiterated past struggles with booze.

She capped her most recent message with a sarcastically Trumpian, “very happy. the most happy bigly happy”. Teigen had been an outspoken critic of the former president throughout his four years in office, and the pair often traded barbs on social media.

Trump blocked Chrissy on his ultimately suspended Twitter account, leading her to ask President Joe Biden: “hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz”.

Her wish was granted Wednesday.

