Psst: Shonda Rhimes' 'Bridgerton' renewed for second season at Netflix

Netflix has renewed its hit bodice-ripping drama Bridgerton for a second season.

The short version of the announcement was posted on the show’s official Twitter. But the news was also shared in an email image of one of Whistledown’s articles: according to the show, she spills the Earl Grey on all the hot couplings in 1800s London.

“The incomparable cast … will return to production in the Spring of 2021,” the note reads. “This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

Based on Julia Quinn’s beloved book series, the latest hit from Shonda Rhimes centers on Phoebe Dynevor’s character, Daphne Bridgerton, and her arranged marriage to the Duke of Hastings, played by heartthrob Regé-Jean Page.

