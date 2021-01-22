Council on Aging of Central Oregon Announces Caring Connections, a Program Supporting Isolated Seniors in Central Oregon with Weekly Phone Calls

It is critical to support the social and emotional needs of older adults in our communities, especially

due to COVID-19’s continued restrictions.

January 21, 2021 – Bend, Ore – The Council on Aging of Central Oregon today announced it has

launched Caring Connections, a new program that connects volunteers with isolated seniors in the tri-

county via weekly phone calls. Through the Caring Connections program, a simple weekly phone call

can mean the world to seniors who do not have regular contact with friends or family.

Seniors are at the highest risk of developing more serious illness from COVID-19 and are being asked to

be the most vigilant about social distancing. But loneliness doesn’t have to be a side effect of COVID-

19.

“Our new Caring Connections program offers two direct benefits to isolated seniors,” states Council on

Aging Executive Director, Susan Rotella. “The program provides seniors with a meaningful and

consistent connection with a local community member and doubles as a safety check on their well-

being, providing peace of mind to participants and their families.”

Caring Connections volunteers provide companionship and social contact to older adults through weekly

phone calls. The special relationship that can develop between a client and a volunteer may last well

beyond this time of social and physical distancing. Greater social interaction is known to help older

adults to maintain healthy, independent living. All Caring Connections volunteers are trained and

background checked.

The program is designed to support seniors 60+ who may be living alone or have limited family support

or limited connection with people on a day-to-day basis. The program offers isolated seniors a great way

to make new friends during the pandemic. The program serves older adults in Deschutes, Jefferson and

Crook counties.

If you are a senior interested in joining our Caring Connections program or know an older adult who

would be a good fit for connecting to a volunteer weekly, please visit

https://www.councilonaging.org/find-help/caring-connections/ to learn more about the program or call

us at (541) 678-5483.