Olivia Jade returns to YouTube after over a year, “I can't change the past”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for WCRF(LOS ANGELES) — After over a year-long hiatus, Olivia Jade Giannulli has returned to YouTube.

The 21-year-old beauty influencer returned to the platform on Thursday to share a vlog chronicling a day in her life. Before jumping into that though, she addressed her recent appearance on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk where she apologized for her family’s involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Jade’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were both sentenced to prison last year after pleading guilty to the charges related to the scandal. Loughlin, 56, served two months and was released in December and Mossimo, 57, is currently serving his five-month sentence.

“I am really excited because obviously I haven’t filmed in a really long time and I’m just grateful to be back on YouTube,” Olivia began. “I wanted to film this little intro part just because I didn’t want to just start the vlog and me not address anything.”

After directing viewers who may have any questions regarding the college admissions scandal and why she returned to YouTube, Olivia clarified in an “editor’s note,” “I don’t mean to say that in a dismissive way or a pretentious way.”

“I think what I was trying to get across was I felt like the thing I wanted to do the most was apologize for so long and I felt like I got to do that at Red Table,” she explained.

Oliva added that she’s looking forward to putting the past behind her and moving forward.

“…Although I can’t change the past, I can change how I act and what I do going forward,” she said. “I don’t want to keep rehashing things. I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back and do what I love, which is YouTube.”

By Danielle Long

