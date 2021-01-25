Five people, including pregnant woman, killed in Indianapolis mass shooting

kali9/iStockBy IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News

(INDIANAPOLIS) — Five people are dead following a mass shooting in Indianapolis Sunday morning, police said.

One of the people killed was pregnant — the woman’s unborn child was also killed. A boy, who suffered a gunshot wound, was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randall Taylor called the incident the city’s “largest mass casualty shooting in over a decade.”

Police received a 911 call before 4 a.m. and discovered a boy at 3300 block of East 36th Street who was shot, according to the police. Officers then went to the 3500 block of Adams Street and found five people dead inside a house, according to the police.

“This does not appear to be a random act,” IMPD Sgt. Shane Foley said at a news conference later Sunday afternoon.

No suspects have been identified as of 4 p.m. and detectives continued to comb the scene for clues, according to the police.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett was emotional during the news conference and said that he has called in the U.S. Attorney’s office and FBI to assist with the investigation.

“I want those responsible to know that the full might of local state and federal law enforcement is coming for them as I speak,” Hogsett said. “Coming for them today, coming for them tonight coming for them tomorrow … coming for them as long as it takes.”

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

