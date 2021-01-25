Rock bears striking resemblance to Cookie Monster from 'Sesame Street'

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesBy GMA TEAM, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — A viral photo showing the inside of a rock that undeniably resembles Cookie Monster from Sesame Street.

The discovery was apparently made by a geologist in Brazil, who noticed that the formation looks just like the beloved blue Muppet.

A video of the rock was first posted onto Facebook by a man named Mike Bowers, who referred to it as an agate, a common formation consisting of quartz and other gemstones.

My kind of news day: "Geologist Finds Rare Formation Inside Rock That Looks Exactly Like Cookie Monster on Sesame Street" pic.twitter.com/rKftbLw804 — Dr. Jacqueline Antonovich (@jackiantonovich) January 23, 2021

The rock was also tweeted Saturday by Dr. Jacqueline Antonovich, historian of medicine, gender and politics and assistant professor at Pennsylvania’s Muhlenberg College. The photo was retweeted 83,000 times.

I’m very mad at myself for forgetting to do an image description,” Antonovich wrote. “This image depicts a cross-section of a geode that resembles Cookie Monster.”

On the outside, the rock appears pretty ordinary. On the inside it’s screaming, “Om Nom Nom Nom.”

