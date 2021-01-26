Testing reveals second case of UK variant of COVID-19 in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority was notified yesterday that a person in Yamhill County tested positive with the variant COVID-19 virus strain originally detected in the United Kingdom.

The person has no known travel history.

This is the second known case in Oregon of the United Kingdom variant strain, also known as strain B.1.1.7 or SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01. State and county public health officials are investigating the possible sources of infection. The strain has been detected in several states.

Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic. The CDC provides case data information in the United States.

This strain is considered to be more contagious. OHA recommends that all Oregonians take the following steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.