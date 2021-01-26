The U.S Department of Labor awards $5 million to consortium of Oregon community colleges including COCC
Testing reveals second case of UK variant of COVID-19 in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority was notified yesterday that a person in Yamhill County tested positive with the variant COVID-19 virus strain originally detected in the United Kingdom. The person has no known travel history. This
Late last year, Central Oregon Community College (COCC) partnered with Mt. Hood Community College, the Higher Education Coordinating Commission and seven other Oregon community colleges to apply for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Strengthening Community College Training
Weekly Construction Update Week of Jan. 25-29, 2021
For information contact: Richard Swart, Community Affairs Coordinator 541-213-5845 richard.swart@odot.state.or.us The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon’s future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are
St. Charles identifies source of COVID-19 outbreak at Redmond hospital
BEND, Ore. – St. Charles Health System’s investigation of a COVID-19 outbreak at its Redmond hospital revealed that the source was a COVID-positive patient. The patient—who had underlying health conditions that at times made it difficult to wear a mask—was
RSD 1/22/21 Letter to parents regarding RSD’s reopening plan
Jan. 22, 2021 RSD families: The Redmond School District has made the difficult decision to delay our reopening plan for all students until the week of Feb. 22. We know this is disappointing for many families. In