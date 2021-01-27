Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey celebrate 20th anniversary of 'The Wedding Planner'

Columbia Pictures/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The Wedding Planner celebrated its 20th anniversary Tuesday and, to celebrate, stars Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey virtually reunited to reminisce about the romantic comedy.

Hitting up Instagram live, the two expressed disbelief over the movie’s major milestone, with Lopez, who played Mary Fiore, remarking, “Can you believe it’s been 20 years since we did The Wedding Planner?!”

McConaughey, who played Dr. Steve “Eddie” Edison, retorted, “Not when you say it like that. Twenty years, I was doing the math. That’s a while ago.”

Both agreed that “it still feels like yesterday” that they were together filming together, which brought them to reflect on the movie’s finale — the big kiss scene.

Lopez, 51, shared a cute anecdote about how her co-star acted like a complete gentlemen before they shared their on-screen kiss.

“Do you remember doing that scene where you were about to kiss me,” the “On The Floor” singer smiled. “You said, ‘Ms. Lopez, I’m going to kiss you now.’ And I was like, ‘OK, let’s do it. Let’s kiss.’ I remember that clearly.”

Another scene Lopez remembers fondly is when their two characters meet for the first time — where Eddie rescues a trapped Mary from a runaway dumpster and fall in love.

After saving Mary from certain disaster, Lopez reveals Eddie utters her favorite line in the entire movie, “You smell like sweet red plums and grilled cheese sandwiches.”

“It was just that idea of her fading out and kind of like this Prince Charming just rescuing her and her saying, ‘You smell like grilled cheese and plums,'” she laughed. “It was just so real.”

The Grammy nominee then sweetly added, “I so enjoyed working with you,” calling their time together “magical.”

The two also made a pact to reunite for another rom-com soon.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.