Pinterest launches augmented reality eyeshadow try on feature

PinterestBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — In today’s COVID-19 era, the days of physically trying on makeup before you buy have become slim to none. Platforms such as Pinterest are changing that with the help of augmented reality.

The company recently released its AR Try On for eyeshadow feature which allows you to virtually browse, try on shades and purchase in-stock products that work best for your skin tone.

To access the latest Try On capabilities, Pinners simply open the Pinterest app and click the camera icon in search. Then you scroll through different eyeshadow hues and watch as they appear on your face.

After finding a shade to your liking, you can purchase the item from the retailer’s website.

The latest edition of AR Try On for eyeshadow follows the same feature previously introduced by Pinterest for lipstick. Now, you can try both on without any skin smoothing or image altering effects.

Additionally, Pinterest’s augmented reality makeup gives users the option to experience over 4,000 shades from brands such as NYX Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Lancome and many more.

It also is integrated with different skin tones, which allow Pinners to filter results by makeup that is closest to their skin tone. Plus, similar shades, as well as inspirational looks to try, are featured for users to experience.

Last year, the image sharing and social media service saw growth for unique makeup looks including pastel eyeshadow (12x), crazy eyeshadow (4x) and butterfly eyeshadow (2x).

In 2019, the company introduced its inclusive search tool which displays a palette of skin tones to give users a more customized experience that feels authentic.

“As a Pinner and woman of color myself, I was customizing my searches to get relevant results and knew we needed to do something about this,” Candice Morgan, Pinterest’s head of inclusion and diversity, explained to ABC News’ Good Morning America.

She continued, “At the same time, I heard from a young Pinner who loved using Pinterest but wasn’t seeing content that was most relevant to her. You shouldn’t have to do extra work like add keywords to find personally relevant ideas, so I got to work with passionate people on the product and engineering teams.”

