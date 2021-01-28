Deschutes County installs new property tax drop box at Redmond City Hall

Deschutes County residents who need to make a second trimester property tax payment can drop off payments at the County’s new payment drop box in Redmond. The new dropbox, which is located behind Redmond City Hall at 411 SW 9th St., opens today. It will be open during trimester property payment tax windows, which occur in late October to mid-November, late January to mid-February and late April to mid-May.
“As we attempt to limit the exposure to and prevent the spread of COVID-19, our first priority remains the health, safety and security of our community,” said Greg Munn, the County’s Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. “We hope this new location makes it easy for residents who live in northern Deschutes County to return their property tax payments.”
More than 10,000 property tax trimester statements were mailed to Deschutes County taxpayers this week. Last year, the County added a new property tax drop box in downtown Bend, at the Deschutes Services Building, located at 1300 NW Wall Street.
Residents can also mail their payment, pay online or call to make a tax payment over the phone. Additional information is available at www.deschutes.org/tax.

SELCO COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION TO AWARD 20 HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS MORE THAN $50,000 IN COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS SELCO adds $5,000 scholarship in honor of former educator and retiring board member Richard Metzler; Application process open from Feb. 1- March 31

(EUGENE, Ore.) — SELCO Community Credit Union is once again inviting deserving high school seniors to apply for a share of more than $50,000 as part of SELCO’s annual scholarship program. SELCO will award $2,500 scholarships to