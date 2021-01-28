Deschutes County installs new property tax drop box at Redmond City Hall
SELCO COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION TO AWARD 20 HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS MORE THAN $50,000 IN COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS SELCO adds $5,000 scholarship in honor of former educator and retiring board member Richard Metzler; Application process open from Feb. 1- March 31
(EUGENE, Ore.) — SELCO Community Credit Union is once again inviting deserving high school seniors to apply for a share of more than $50,000 as part of SELCO’s annual scholarship program. SELCO will award $2,500 scholarships to
Paulina Creek Restoration Project Begins Near Ogden Group Camp Project provides wetland habitat improvement through revegetation and floodplain adjustments
Bend, Ore.- Beginning this week, the Deschutes National Forest plans to start work on a restoration project along Paulina Creek near Ogden Group Camp. The restoration work will improve the hydrologic function of a section of Paulina Creek,
Deschutes County installs new property tax drop box at Redmond City Hall
Deschutes County residents who need to make a second trimester property tax payment can drop off payments at the County’s new payment drop box in Redmond. The new dropbox, which is located behind Redmond City Hall at 411
Family Access Network Foundation Welcomes New Board Member, New Staff Members
The Family Access Network (FAN) announces Emily Woodworth and Jen Enna have accepted staff positions, while Tasha McFarland is a new board member with the FAN Foundation. Board members are dedicated volunteers working with Foundation staff to
Trail Closures to Begin for Public Safety Trail closures west of Bend to allow for timber sale harvest and restoration work
Bend, Ore.- Beginning this Thursday, several trails on the Deschutes National Forest will be fully closed for the safety of forest users and for the safety of the timber operators doing timber harvesting and forest restoration work in