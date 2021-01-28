Frank's RedHot soon will come in slice form thanks to “Shark Tank” collab

Slice of SauceBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A new no-mess condiment could be a home run for hot sauce fans.

Slice of Sauce has plans to team up with Frank’s Red Hot to combine zesty flavors with an innovative new product.

Husband and wife co-founders Cole and Emily Williams told ABC News’ Good Morning America that “it’s a sandwich game changer.”

The pair recently appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank and received $200,000 in exchange for a 15% stake in their business from guest shark and former MLB star-turned-investor, Alex Rodriguez.

The one-of-a-kind pre-sliced and portioned condiment offers a simple approach to adding bold flavor without resulting in a soggy bun.

“Slice of Sauce and Frank’s RedHot is a dynamite combo and we are thrilled about the partnership,” the Williamses said. “It’s the perfect layering of new and nostalgia, taking the famous bold buffalo flavor people know and love from Frank’s but now in a convenient sliced form.”

Their product is currently fulfilling pre-orders since the Shark Tank debut earlier this month for its Classic Ketchup and Spicy Sriracha as well as special collabs with Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne and Secret Aardvark Habanero Hot Sauce.

