Marie Kondo announces she's pregnant with 3rd 'bundle of joy'

The bestselling author and star of Netflix’s Tidying Up with Marie Kondo star announced the exciting news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“I have some news! Another bundle of joy on the way. ??” she captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

The post was flooded with well-wishes for the KonMari Method founder and her family. She did not reveal her due date in the pregnancy announcement.

Kondo and her husband Takumi Kawahara married in 2012. They are already parents to two young daughters, Satsuki and Miko.

While promoting her book, Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship in 2019, the organizing expert discussed how having her daughters inspired her to write a children’s book.

“I was thinking about how I could teach my daughters how to tidy, and I noticed that they loved books,” she told HuffPost. “They always wanted to mimic what they learned in books, so I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be wonderful if I could somehow use books to teach them how to tidy?'”

Kondo has also written four books on organizing, including the bestselling 2010 guide, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.

