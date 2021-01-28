Old Navy introduces activewear face masks for adults and kids

Old NavyBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Old Navy has launched a line of activewear face masks for adults and children: Active Face Masks.

The new protective face coverings have been redesigned to include a sporty, contoured fit with an adjustable nosepiece.

The masks also feature three layers of breathable performance fabric and cotton lining, which the company said helps create a greater sense of ease for people who’d like to continue to keep fit without compromising comfort amid COVID-19.

The adult styles are available in packs of three for $12.50 and come in eight different color ranging from tie-dye to solid tones.

The children’s Active Face Masks retail for the same price and are available in six colors with fun names such as “Neon Poppin’.”

Both the children and adult masks come with an ear adjuster, nose wire and laundry bag.

