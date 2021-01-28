SELCO COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION TO AWARD 20 HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS MORE THAN $50,000 IN COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS SELCO adds $5,000 scholarship in honor of former educator and retiring board member Richard Metzler; Application process open from Feb. 1- March 31

(EUGENE, Ore.) — SELCO Community Credit Union is once again inviting deserving high school seniors to apply for a share of more than $50,000 as part of SELCO’s annual scholarship program. SELCO will award $2,500 scholarships to 19 high school seniors planning to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university.

In addition, for the first time SELCO will award the $5,000 Richard Metzler Opportunity Scholarship to a graduating senior who has demonstrated excellence in education, leadership, or civic responsibility despite adversity or lack of resources. The scholarship was created in honor of Richard Metzler, who recently retired from the SELCO board after four decades and who served more than 30 years as a director and supervisor of special education in Springfield Public Schools.

“Since starting the annual SELCO Scholarship program 30 years ago, the goal has been the same: to make education more accessible,” said Craig Carpenter, SELCO’s Senior Vice President of Lending & Business Solutions. “We couldn’t think of a better way to thank Richard for his service as a SELCO volunteer board member than by doubling down our commitment to bridging the funding gap for a deserving scholar.”

The application process for the SELCO scholarship program will open on Feb. 1 and remain open through March 31.

To qualify for a SELCO Scholarship, applicants must be:

SELCO members or immediate family members of a SELCO member. A SELCO membership is just $5 and open to anyone who lives or works in one of the 27 Oregon counties SELCO serves.

is just $5 and open to anyone who lives or works in one of the 27 Oregon counties SELCO serves. Graduating seniors from a four-year accredited high school with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Planning to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university.

As part of the application, scholarship hopefuls are asked to submit an essay that answers the question: “If you could uninvent one invention, what would it be and why?

SELCO’s Scholarship Committee will review each application and funds will be awarded by the end of June. The Richard Metzler Opportunity Scholarship winner will be selected from the same pool applicants.

Prospective students are asked to apply online at selco.org/scholarships by March 31. For more information, contact SELCO at scholarships@selco.org or call 541-686-5382 .