Mountainfilm on Tour will “Arrive” in Bend for Two Weekends A favorite fundraiser for The Environmental Center goes virtual

After 17 years at the Tower Theater, Mountainfilm on Tour-Bend will be a virtual two-weekend event this

year that can be experienced from the comfort of home. Mountainfilm on Tour showcases a selection of

culturally rich, adventure-packed documentary films curated from the annual Mountainfilm festival held in

Telluride, Colorado.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Environmental Center, a local non-profit that serves as a regional

hub for environmental education, engagement, and action.

“Mountanfilm on Tour always brings a fantastic mix of perspectives and stories about adventures, cultures, and

the natural world,” said Mike Riley, Executive Director of The Environmental Center. “This virtual format will

offer a really flexible experience, and a fun opportunity to support our mission.”

The Environmental Center will host two shows, each with different films.

First show: Friday, February 26 through Monday, March 1

Second show: Friday, March 5 through Monday, March 8

Attendees can tune in from Central Oregon or beyond anytime during the designated three-day window.

Viewing windows will open and close at 12:00 p.m. PST.

Tickets are on sale now for $10 (students), $20 (individuals), and $50 (households). Each show is

approximately 90 minutes.

In addition to the films, The Environmental Center will host an online raffle with grand prize ski packages: One

sponsored by Crow’s Feet: A Mountain Collective, and a second by Mountain Supply. There will be several

additional prize bundles with various gift cards, gear and rentals, local experiences, and more. The raffle will be

live the entire length of the event, from February 26 through March 8.

This event is sponsored by The Gear Fix.

View the film selections and purchase tickets to the show and raffle at:

envirocenter.org/mountainfilm .