ONGOING DEATH INVESTIGATION – CLACKAMAS COUNTY

On Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at approximately 7:37 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers were called to the northbound French Prairie rest area on Interstate 5 in Clackamas County.

A male was discovered deceased inside a parked vehicle.  The manner of his death is being treated as suspicious, and investigators are actively examining the circumstances surrounding his death.

No further information is available at this time.