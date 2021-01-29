ONGOING DEATH INVESTIGATION – CLACKAMAS COUNTY

On Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at approximately 7:37 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers were called to the northbound French Prairie rest area on Interstate 5 in Clackamas County.
A male was discovered deceased inside a parked vehicle. The manner of his death is being treated as suspicious, and investigators are actively examining the circumstances surrounding his death.
No further information is available at this time.
On Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at approximately 7:37 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers were called to the northbound French Prairie rest area on Interstate 5 in Clackamas County. A male was discovered deceased inside a parked vehicle.
Bend, Ore., January 28, 2021 – The Council on Aging of Central Oregon today announced that the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation has awarded a $12,000 grant for Meals on Wheels programming in Deschutes County. The Council
After 17 years at the Tower Theater, Mountainfilm on Tour-Bend will be a virtual two-weekend event this year that can be experienced from the comfort of home. Mountainfilm on Tour showcases a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed
REDMOND, OR — The Redmond Chamber of Commerce regrets to announce the annual Awards Banquet & Annual Meeting will be postponed until early June or until after the threat of COVID-19 has passes. In light of current
In association with Lay it Out Events, Visit Central Oregon, and Travel Oregon, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB is proud to present the 1st Annual Valentines Showing of the Redmond Northern Lights Event starting February