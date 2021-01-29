The Redmond Northern Lights Return to City Hall!

In association with Lay it Out Events, Visit Central Oregon, and Travel Oregon, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB is proud to present the 1st Annual Valentines Showing of the Redmond Northern Lights Event starting February 5th & 6th from dusk until around 9:30, and continuing from the 12th-14th.

The Redmond Northern Lights is a brand new seasonal multimedia experience that will be projected on the center facade of Redmond’s City Hall. Including original, fun, and family friendly animation that interacts with the building’s facade, this light show experience is the perfect way to remain COVID safe while still celebrating Valentines Day!

Playing on a loop, the animation will be between 5 and 10 minutes and will begin broadcast at dusk, and end broadcast after a few hours. As COVID regulations continually evolve, our suggestions on how to enjoy the presentation will evolve, but we do encourage viewers to remain in their vehicles or if you do park, be sure to practice safe social distancing, wear your masks, and sanitize or wash your hands.

New to this season’s showing is the ability to add a message to your sweetheart! Go to the Northern Lights website at www.redmondnorthernlights.com to submit your message! We’re limiting it to 10 per evening, so be sure to add your message soon!

Jericho Road will also be onsite accepting donations of canned goods for the needy, so be sure to bring your non-perishables with you when you come to watch and help those who benefit from Jericho Road’s vital and important services.

Our Social Media will be constantly updated with more information including specifics and viewing procedures, so be sure to follow us on facebook at: facebook.com/ redmondoregon or on Instagram @visitrdm.

In 2019, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce wrote a grant proposal for the Travel Oregon and Visit Central Oregon Regional Cooperative Tourism Program for this event. This matching grant program is funded in part by state and regional hotel tax dollars, which have been levied by regions and lodging properties to promote tourism to regions.

As Redmond’s DMO (Destination Marketing Organization), the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB also receives a portion of the TLT (transient lodging tax) collected at lodging properties within Redmond city limits.

Upon receipt of this grant, the Redmond Chamber partnered with local production company Lay it Out Events, responsible for such notable local events as Winterfest and Balloons over Bend, who are overseeing production and logistics.

In addition to playing during Valentines Day, the Redmond Northern Lights will also take place during other holidays throughout the calendar year, including St. Patricks Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, and will expand to other areas of downtown Redmond. So keep your eye out for all of the shows as they appear as magically as the Northern Lights themselves!

For more information or media requests, please contact the Redmond Chamber at 541-923-5191, or info@visitredmondoregon.com. Also go to www.redmondnorthernlights.com.