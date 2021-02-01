VA PORTLAND HEALTH CARE SYSTEM CELEBRATES 75 YEARS OF VA’S VETERANS HEALTH ADMINISTRATION

PORTLAND, Ore. — This year, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) commemorates 75 years of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

Originally established in 1946 as the Department of Medicine & Surgery to care for Veterans returning from World War II, VHA has evolved to meet the unique challenges and care needs of Veterans from every era and at every stage of their lives.

“As we celebrate this historic milestone, we are presented with an opportunity to look back on VA Portland’s contributions to Veteran health care as part of VHA’s 75-year history,” said Darwin G. Goodspeed, director of VA Portland Health Care System. “It is also a fitting occasion to recognize the extraordinary efforts of VA Portland’s staff and volunteers, especially this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, a testament to our providing Veterans with efficient, quality health care.”

VA’s presence in Portland began in November 1921, when a hospital for Veterans was opened in Portland by the United States Public Health Service. On May 1, 1922, it was transferred from the Public Health Service to the United States Veterans Bureau, the preceding organizational name of the Veterans Administration that was later established in 1930. VA Portland currently has 12 sites of care across southwest Washington and Oregon serving more than 95,000 Veterans with nearly one million appointments annually.

During the last century of VA Portland’s existence, it has made vast and wide-reaching contributions as part of VHA’s rich 75-year history to improve the health of Veterans and the entire nation by providing services and technologies that have changed the way health care providers across the country practice medicine.

Some of VA Portland’s notable contributions and accomplishments include:

VA Portland’s Research scientists have made landmark discoveries in colon cancer screening, prostate cancer treatment, the basis for high blood pressure, mental health and addiction medicine, creation and development of novel drugs to combat autoimmune diseases and parasitic infections, and even the quality of medical evidence itself.

VA Portland has and continues to be a leader in providing virtual telehealth services with approximately 63,000 Veterans using these services in the past three years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth use has increased by 160% while Telehealth to the Home has increased by 770%. VA Portland has expanded to more than 95 specialty telehealth platforms increasing Veteran care options and ensuring patient safety in the COVID-era of health care.

VA Portland is a current and four-time-designated Magnet Hospital; this is the gold standard for nursing and provides national recognition for healthcare organizations with cutting-edge research, quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovations in professional nursing practice.

Is proud to be a “Leader LGBT Healthcare Equality” as a seven-time designee through the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).

For more information about VHA’s 75th anniversary, visit https://www.va.gov/vha- history/.