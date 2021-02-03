Rising Crude Prices put Brakes on Savings at the Pumps

Gas prices continue to climb due to higher crude oil prices, despite a drop in U.S. demand and an increase in supplies. For the week, the national average for regular rises two cents to $2.42 a gallon. The Oregon average also gains two cents to $2.70.

Find details and graphics in the news release.

For nearly a year, drivers have been saving 53 cents a gallon, on average, when filling up their gas tanks. That extra pocket change is quickly going away due to rising crude oil prices that have made for more expensive pump prices

Weekly Construction Update Week of Feb.1-5, 2021

For information contact: Richard Swart, Community Affairs Coordinator 541-213-5845 richard.swart@odot.state.or.us The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon’s future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are