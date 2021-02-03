Rising Crude Prices put Brakes on Savings at the Pumps

Gas prices continue to climb due to higher crude oil prices, despite a drop in U.S. demand and an increase in supplies. For the week, the national average for regular rises two cents to $2.42 a gallon. The Oregon average also gains two cents to $2.70.

For nearly a year, drivers have been saving 53 cents a gallon, on average, when filling up their gas tanks. That extra pocket change is quickly going away due to rising crude oil prices that have made for more expensive pump prices