Storm on the move with blizzard conditions and icy roads

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A winter storm is marching across the country with gusty winds, blowing snow, icy roads and plummeting temperatures.

Already it has brought 7 to 10 inches of snow for California, Utah and Colorado.

As of Thursday morning, 17 states are on alert from Washington to Michigan for snow, ice and bitter cold.

The storm will move into the Midwest and the Great Lakes throughout the day, bringing gusty winds and snow which could create blizzard conditions for parts of Iowa.

Snow, heavy at times, is expected Thursday from Minneapolis to Green Bay, where a winter storm warning has been issued.

Icy mix will change to snow in Chicago and Detroit Thursday afternoon, where a winter weather advisory has been issued.

The storm will move into the Northeast on Friday morning with rain for the I-95 corridor and snow for central Pennsylvania, upstate New York and New England. Snowfall totals will range from 6 to 10 inches from Northern Iowa into Wisconsin and Michigan.

Chicago and Detroit could see 1 to 3 inches of snow Thursday.

Behind this storm system, an Arctic blast is expected for the Midwest and eventually the East.

By Saturday night into Sunday morning, the coldest air of the season will move into the Great Lakes and the Midwest.

Actual temperatures will dip well below zero degrees, and with the gusty winds, it may feel like the -30s in Chicago, -40s in Minnesota’s Twin Cities and -50s in the North Dakotas.

With wind chills like that, frost bite can occur in as little as 10 minutes on any exposed skin.

