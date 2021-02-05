Bend Chamber to Host Forum Discussing the Reopening of Schools
Redmond Proficiency Academy students win Scholastic Art & Writing Awards honors
REDMOND, Ore. –– Seven Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) students recently won 14 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for 2021. The awards are the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative teens, each year
Bend, OR — On February 8, 2021, for the first time since March 2020, all schools in Bend-La Pine Schools will be open for full-day, in-person instruction. This is a huge milestone that staff members have been working towards
HISTORIC DOWNTOWN REDMOND’S SWEETHEART’S STROLL For families, friends, and individuals looking to celebrate the day of hearts locally
Redmond, Oregon, February 13th — Join us for Downtown Redmond’s Sweetheart’s Vendor Stroll from 12pm-4pm. The Redmond Downtown Association along with the Redmond Chamber of Commerce invites you this Valentine's weekend to spend some time celebrating with
City of Bend advances Project Turnkey plans
At yesterday’s City Council meeting, the Council unanimously approved a purchase and sale agreement for the property located 904 SE Third Street, known as Old Mill Inn and Suites. The property would be purchased for a price
Weekly COVID-19 cases increase
The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Data Report, released today, shows an increase in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the previous week. OHA reported 4,786 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Jan. 25 through Sunday,