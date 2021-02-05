Bend Chamber to Host Forum Discussing the Reopening of Schools

Bend, OR — On February 8, 2021, for the first time since March 2020, all schools in Bend-La Pine Schools will be open for full-day, in-person instruction. This is a huge milestone that staff members have been working towards for months.

The Bend Chamber is hosting a one-hour, free webinar on February 8 to discuss how and why the school district is able to reopen in-person learning. This webinar is part of the Chamber’s ongoing Webinar Series and is sponsored by BendBroadband

Panelists for the forum include Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist and Board Chair Carrie Douglass . They will share information about safety protocols and practices in place at schools throughout the district, and the effect school reopening may have throughout the region. The session will conclude with a Q&A portion to answer attendees’ important questions regarding the reopening of schools.

A video recording of the event will be available on the Bend Chamber’s YouTube channel after the event for those that are unable to attend the live session. Registered attendees will receive a link to the video in a post-event email, which will also include the presentations of the panelists and any other pertinent resources mentioned during the forum.

Event Details

Date: Monday, February 8, 2021

Time: 12pm – 1pm

Cost: Free