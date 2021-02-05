Biden's first 100 days live updates: Senate approves bill to pass COVID-19 relief package

Bet_Noire/iStockBy LIBBY CATHEY, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — This is Day 17 of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here is how events are unfolding. All times Eastern:

Feb 05, 6:13 am

Senate approves bill to pass Biden’s COVID-19 relief package

The Senate approved a budget resolution early Friday that would allow for the passage of Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package without Republican support.

Harris broke a 50-50 tie in the Senate by casting a vote in favor of the Democratic measure, which was approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday. The resolution now goes back to the House for final approval.

Biden has said he hopes to gain Republicans’ support for the relief package.

