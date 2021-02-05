HISTORIC DOWNTOWN REDMOND’S SWEETHEART’S STROLL For families, friends, and individuals looking to celebrate the day of hearts locally

Redmond, Oregon, February 13th — Join us for Downtown Redmond’s Sweetheart’s Vendor
Stroll from 12pm-4pm. The Redmond Downtown Association along with the Redmond Chamber
of Commerce invites you this Valentine&#39;s weekend to spend some time celebrating with friends
and family in a way that supports the community you love. Join us for a day of specialty treats,
cocktails, activities, shopping, and more! With 20 hosting businesses and 30+ vendors you are
sure to find a gift for that special someone.
Bring your sweetheart to the downtown Core of Redmond on 4 th , 5th, 6th &amp; 7th Streets to
celebrate Valentines weekend!
Follow the event on Facebook to stay up to date and find a list of participating businesses:

Weekly COVID-19 cases increase

February 4, 2021 Feature Slider, Local News

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Data Report, released today, shows an increase in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the previous week. OHA reported 4,786 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Jan. 25 through Sunday,