Another snowstorm heads to Northeast, dangerous wind chills take aim on Midwest: Latest forecast

ABC NewsBy DANIEL MANZO, EMILY SHAPIRO and DAN PECK, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Another snowstorm is set to hit the Northeast this weekend as the Midwest braces for dangerous wind chills. First, the snow is slamming the Midwest Saturday. Six inches of snow fell so far in parts of Nebraska.

The arctic air rushing across the Great Lakes is also triggering isolated heavy bands of lake effect snow. Over 1 foot of snow has been reported near Buffalo and in parts of western Michigan.

The lake effect snow can bring very heavy snow and gusty winds, leading to whiteout conditions at times.

By early Sunday morning, the snow will push into the Northeast, beginning in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore areas before reaching Philadelphia and New York City by mid-morning.

Here is one model representation of what we are expecting for tomorrow’s Nor’easter. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty in where the heaviest snow band(s) set up and thus the highest totals. Either way, we are expecting a snowy day Sunday. #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/ZrtGsM0pTO — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 6, 2021



Bursts of heavy snow are expected with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible.

Due to the storm, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday’s vaccination appointments at the Stony Brook and Jones Beach state-run sites will be postponed.

Due to winter weather, appointments scheduled for Sunday at the Stony Brook & Jones Beach NYS-run vaccination sites will be postponed. If you have an appointment, you will NOT lose your spot & your appt will be rescheduled over following 7 days.https://t.co/gklRWQUlyx — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 6, 2021



Unlike Monday’s major snowstorm, this storm will move quickly.

By the afternoon the snow will be focused on New England and by the evening the snow showers will be lingering along the New England coast.

The Interstate-95 corridor could see 3 to 6 inches of snow from Philadelphia through Boston.

Parts of Long Island and southeast New England could end up with over 6 inches.

Meanwhile, a blast of polar air is moving into the Midwest.

On Sunday morning, the wind chill — what temperature it feels like — will plunge to minus 28 degrees in Minneapolis, minus 26 degrees in Green Bay, minus 19 degrees in Chicago and minus 5 degrees in Detroit.

The bitter cold will stay in the Midwest for several days before expanding south into the middle of next week.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.