Deschutes County Receives Batch of First Dose Vaccines

Oregon Health Authority allocated 1,200 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to Deschutes County this week. Adults age 80 and older are being scheduled to receive the vaccine. This week, first-dose vaccine appointments will be scheduled through primary care clinics that received allotments of first dose vaccine, according to a release from Deschutes County Health Services.

“Primary care clinics receiving vaccine will contact patients to schedule appointments,” the release stated. “Please do not call to request a vaccine appointment.”

Some St. Charles patients and community members who are receiving second doses of the vaccine will be scheduled to receive their dose at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

Pending availability, residents age 80 and older who have completed the Central Oregon Vaccination Interest Form at vaccine.deschutes.org may be contacted to schedule an appointment. Those in Phase 1a and Phase 1b, Group 1 who have not yet received a first dose may also be scheduled at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

This week, 100 first dose appointments were scheduled through the La Pine Senior Center for residents 80 and older. Additional appointments are not available.

The week of Feb. 15, adults age 75 and older will again be eligible to be vaccinated in Central Oregon. Appointment availability will be dependent upon vaccine allocation from OHA.