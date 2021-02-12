“I feel in a really good place” says Rebel Wilson post-breakup

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Rebel Wilson successfully undertook her “year of health,” dropping more than 60 pounds.  She’s taking her recent break-up from 29-year-old Anheuser-Busch heir Jacob Busch in stride, too. 

“Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal,” the Pitch Perfect series star tells Extra.

“I feel like, I don’t know if it’s turning 40 or coming into your own… I feel in a really good place,” she says.  “I am so busy with work, doing [my new show] Pooch Perfect now, and I have three movies to shoot after this.”

Regarding her weight loss, Rebel says, “This is the first time I haven’t gained any weight back,” adding, “I think because I approached it from all areas.” In addition to walking a lot, Rebel said, “the biggest thing that I haven’t ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating… so I really worked on that side.”

Wilson tells Extra that the new Pooch Perfect show — a competition dog grooming series — hits close to home, as her family used to have a traveling dog grooming service. Pooch Perfect will debut March 30 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

By Stephen Iervolino
