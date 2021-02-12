Indoor Dining Welcomed During Freezing Temps

Below freezing temps and heavy snowfall in the area has made it timely for dining indoors. Deschutes County’s COVID-19 restrictions were eased letting local restaurants reopen today on a limited capacity.

“The health and safety of our guests and employees remains top priority in the Old Mill District,” said Beau Eastes, Marketing Director for the Old Mill District. “Our restaurants have been working diligently to create plans that ensure the comfort and safety of indoor diners. Several will be able to open right away on February 12, while we expect many others to follow suit in the weeks to come.”

Restaurants currently planning to reopen for indoor dining on Friday include: Anthony’s at the Old Mill District, Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria , Greg’s Grill on the Deschutes, Hola! Naked Winery,  Pastini, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews, Va Piano Vineyards, Boxwood Kitchen (scheduled to reopen indoor dining Saturday, February 13)

Operating hours vary from business to business. Many restaurants will continue to offer takeout, curbside pickup, delivery and/or outdoor dining options. Visit www.oldmilldistrict.com/bend-oregon-restaurants for the most up-to-date information.

Also in downtown Bend this weekend, Valentine’s Day is Sunday and thanks to the Waldorf School of Bend, Over 1,000 hearts will cover Minnesota Ave.  The installation will begin around 7am on Sunday, and the art project will be completed and cleaned up by 9am on Monday.  Stroll through hearts, stop by your favorite coffee shop – grab some cocoa, have some breakfast.

Rope Used To Rescue DUI Driver

February 12, 2021 Feature Slider, Local News

More charges are pending for a Prineville woman who police say was under the influence when her car rolled off the Ochoco Highway, down an embankment and crashed into a tree. A child passenger escaped without injury.

Forest Permit System Implemented

February 12, 2021 Feature Slider, Local News

If someone tells you to take a hike, tell them you need a permit first. Reservations for the Deschutes and Willamette National Forests for day and overnight use permits begin April 6th at:  www.Recreation.gov The Central Cascades