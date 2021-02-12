Indoor Dining Welcomed During Freezing Temps

Below freezing temps and heavy snowfall in the area has made it timely for dining indoors. Deschutes County’s COVID-19 restrictions were eased letting local restaurants reopen today on a limited capacity.

“The health and safety of our guests and employees remains top priority in the Old Mill District,” said Beau Eastes, Marketing Director for the Old Mill District. “Our restaurants have been working diligently to create plans that ensure the comfort and safety of indoor diners. Several will be able to open right away on February 12, while we expect many others to follow suit in the weeks to come.”

Restaurants currently planning to reopen for indoor dining on Friday include: Anthony’s at the Old Mill District, Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria , Greg’s Grill on the Deschutes, Hola! Naked Winery, Pastini, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews, Va Piano Vineyards, Boxwood Kitchen (scheduled to reopen indoor dining Saturday, February 13)

Operating hours vary from business to business. Many restaurants will continue to offer takeout, curbside pickup, delivery and/or outdoor dining options. Visit www.oldmilldistrict.com/bend-oregon-restaurants for the most up-to-date information.

Also in downtown Bend this weekend, Valentine’s Day is Sunday and thanks to the Waldorf School of Bend, Over 1,000 hearts will cover Minnesota Ave. The installation will begin around 7am on Sunday, and the art project will be completed and cleaned up by 9am on Monday. Stroll through hearts, stop by your favorite coffee shop – grab some cocoa, have some breakfast.