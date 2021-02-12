Rope Used To Rescue DUI Driver

More charges are pending for a Prineville woman who police say was under the influence when her car rolled off the Ochoco Highway, down an embankment and crashed into a tree. A child passenger escaped without injury.

Crook County Fire & Rescue rescue crews used a rope to help rescue the driver, 42 year old Kristi Teasdale, from a 50 foot embankment. The crash occurred Thursday around 5:30 pm on NE Ochoco Hwy near NE Northshore Trail in Prineville. Teasdale was cited for DUII with additional charges pending.

“During the investigation of the crash, Deputies determined that alcohol and medication were contributing factors in the crash,” Sgt. Mitch Madden said. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Crook County Fire and Rescue, Oregon State Police, several citizens, and ODOT.

