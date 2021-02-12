Rope Used To Rescue DUI Driver

More charges are pending for a Prineville woman who police say was under the influence when her car rolled off the Ochoco Highway, down an embankment and crashed into a tree. A child passenger escaped without injury.
Crook County Fire & Rescue rescue crews used a rope to help rescue the driver, 42 year old Kristi Teasdale, from a 50 foot embankment. The crash occurred Thursday around 5:30 pm on NE Ochoco Hwy near NE Northshore Trail in Prineville. Teasdale was cited for DUII with additional charges pending.
“During the investigation of the crash, Deputies determined that alcohol and medication were contributing factors in the crash,” Sgt. Mitch Madden said. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Crook County Fire and Rescue, Oregon State Police, several citizens, and ODOT.
Below freezing temps and heavy snowfall in the area has made it timely for dining indoors. Deschutes County’s COVID-19 restrictions were eased letting local restaurants reopen today on a limited capacity. “The health and safety of our
More charges are pending for a Prineville woman who police say was under the influence when her car rolled off the Ochoco Highway, down an embankment and crashed into a tree. A child passenger escaped without injury.
Due to inclement weather Culver School District #4 cancelled all classes today, Friday, February 12, 2021. All Bend-LaPine Schools are “distance learning” today.
If someone tells you to take a hike, tell them you need a permit first. Reservations for the Deschutes and Willamette National Forests for day and overnight use permits begin April 6th at: www.Recreation.gov The Central Cascades
Three organizations selected from pool of thirty applicants were selected by Redmond’s Spirit Foundation to help youth, families and veterans. The following donations will help working with children, elderly, or disadvantaged individuals in Redmond. Camp Eagle Cap will