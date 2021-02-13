75-Year-Olds Eligible For Vaccine Monday

Starting Monday, Feb. 15, people in Oregon who are 75 years of age or older become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

A form for Deschutes County residents who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is available here: https://vaccine.deschutes.org/ Deschutes County will use the information you submit to notify you when you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and will also send vaccine updates as they are available.

Statewide: Tools that allow scheduling will be available with new appointment slots at 9 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays: