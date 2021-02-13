Oregon Department of Transportation reports as of Friday (2/12/2021) at 9:15 PM, Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River is closed until further notice due to high winds, low visibility and blizzard conditions. Visit TripCheck.com or call 511. More Info Here
Blizzard Shuts Down I-84
Latest Report On Local COVID-19 Cases
While local COVID-19 cases and restrictions have decreased, the virus is still making an impact on the High Desert. St. Charles reports as of Friday, Feb. 12, 2021: 16 COVID-19 patients Four of the COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, three of
75-Year-Olds Eligible For Vaccine Monday
Starting Monday, Feb. 15, people in Oregon who are 75 years of age or older become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. A form for Deschutes County residents who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is available here:
Grants Available For Jefferson County Small Businesses
NeighborImpact, through a grant from the City of Madras, is providing grants to small businesses and microenterprises located in Jefferson County that have been impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis. Grants awarded through the program range
Cascades East Transit Updates Schedule
Cascades East Transit, which provides bus services within Bend, city connectors throughout Central Oregon, recreational shuttles and Dial-a-Ride service operated on a snow schedule Friday. Due to icy conditions, the Route 3 bus stops on and around