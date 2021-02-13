Grants Available For Jefferson County Small Businesses

NeighborImpact, through a grant from the City of Madras, is providing grants to small businesses and microenterprises located in Jefferson County that have been impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Grants awarded through the program range from $2,500 to $20,000 depending on the number of low- and moderate-income jobs created and retained. The intended outcome of the SBMA program is to avoid job loss caused by business closures related to social distancing by providing short-term working capital assistance to small businesses to enable retention of jobs held by low- and moderate-income persons.

The SBMA is intended to help businesses remain solvent through the crisis and be ready and able to rebuild and/or reopen; and to fill specific cash flow gaps in businesses in their efforts to scale down, reduce expenses, and take any additional defensive measures to survive the crisis.