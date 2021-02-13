Grants Available For Jefferson County Small Businesses

NeighborImpact, through a grant from the City of Madras, is providing grants to small businesses and microenterprises located in Jefferson County that have been impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Grants awarded through the program range from $2,500 to $20,000 depending on the number of low- and moderate-income jobs created and retained. The intended outcome of the SBMA program is to avoid job loss caused by business closures related to social distancing by providing short-term working capital assistance to small businesses to enable retention of jobs held by low- and moderate-income persons.
The SBMA is intended to help businesses remain solvent through the crisis and be ready and able to rebuild and/or reopen; and to fill specific cash flow gaps in businesses in their efforts to scale down, reduce expenses, and take any additional defensive measures to survive the crisis.
Eligible applicants must demonstrate the ability to retain jobs of low or moderate income employees. To view eligibility requirements or apply for a business grant, visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/sbma-grant-program/

Latest Report On Local COVID-19 Cases

February 13, 2021 Feature Slider, Local News

While local COVID-19 cases and restrictions have decreased, the virus is still making an impact on the High Desert. St. Charles reports as of Friday, Feb. 12, 2021: 16 COVID-19 patients Four of the COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, three of

75-Year-Olds Eligible For Vaccine Monday

February 13, 2021 Local News

Starting Monday, Feb. 15, people in Oregon who are 75 years of age or older become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. A form for Deschutes County residents who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is available here:

Blizzard Shuts Down I-84

February 13, 2021 Feature Slider, Local News

Oregon Department of Transportation reports as of Friday (2/12/2021) at  9:15 PM, Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River is closed until further notice due to high winds, low visibility and blizzard conditions. Visit TripCheck.com or call

Cascades East Transit Updates Schedule

February 12, 2021 Feature Slider, Local News

Cascades East Transit, which provides bus services within Bend, city connectors throughout Central Oregon, recreational shuttles and Dial-a-Ride service operated on a snow schedule Friday. Due to icy conditions, the Route 3 bus stops on and around